Dero Market Cap Reaches $78.84 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Dero has a market cap of $78.84 million and approximately $219,428.93 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $5.81 or 0.00021829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,634.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.45 or 0.00343339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00563693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.00427771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,559,880 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

