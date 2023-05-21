Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
DGLY opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.23. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
