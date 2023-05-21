Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Raised by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,136 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 2.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.48% of Digital Realty Trust worth $137,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE DLR traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.75. 3,962,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,507. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

