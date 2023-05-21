Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIODGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIODGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,106.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,644. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.