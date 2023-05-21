Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,106.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,644. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.