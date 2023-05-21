Dogecoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $142.69 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.09 billion and $142.69 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00340564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013113 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,439,096,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

