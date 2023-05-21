Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Lowered to “Sector Perform Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($1.93). The firm had revenue of C$49.61 million during the quarter.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
