Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Lowered to “Sector Perform Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($1.93). The firm had revenue of C$49.61 million during the quarter.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

