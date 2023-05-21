DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. DSS shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 207,485 shares traded.

DSS Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of DSS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.

