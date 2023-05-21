DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXPE stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

