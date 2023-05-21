DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
DXP Enterprises Price Performance
DXPE stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.91.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.
