Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns “Reiterates” Rating from 58.com

58.com reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

DT stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

