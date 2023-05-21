Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns “Reiterates” Rating from 58.com

58.com reissued their reiterates rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
DT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.
Dynatrace Stock Down 0.3 %
DT stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $49.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.