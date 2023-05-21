Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.90 million, a P/E ratio of 424.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $310,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,624,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,652,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

