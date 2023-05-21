Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 259,909 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 259,909 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,728,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,292,514. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

