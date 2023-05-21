Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $29.21 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up approximately 2.9% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $29,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.76. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

