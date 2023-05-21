Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,542 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Cinemark worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 61.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cinemark by 63.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNK. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.85. 1,512,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

