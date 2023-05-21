Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $6.64 Million Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,585 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Delek US worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DK. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 354.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

