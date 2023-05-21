Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $17.23 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,000. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.7% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.82. 498,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,929. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average of $235.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

