Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 30,979 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Argo Group International worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 697,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

