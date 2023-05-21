Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 93,205 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,205 shares during the quarter. Primo Water comprises approximately 1.4% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of Primo Water worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 374.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,727 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. CIBC cut Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Price Performance

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

Primo Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

See Also

