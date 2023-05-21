eCash Price Down 3% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. eCash has a market cap of $504.08 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,930.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00428178 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00128338 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00024972 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.
About eCash
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,393,442,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,393,460,923,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
