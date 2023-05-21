EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
NASDAQ:SATS opened at $15.88 on Thursday. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
