Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.
EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $46.13.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 33.15%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
