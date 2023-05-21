Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.