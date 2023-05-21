Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.21 million and $1.13 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003719 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008275 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,946,362,668 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.