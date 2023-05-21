Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
NYSE EARN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.17. 88,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,190. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
