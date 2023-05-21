Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

NYSE EARN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.17. 88,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,190. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,347.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

