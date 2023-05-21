Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Encore Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $72.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,969,000 after purchasing an additional 592,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after acquiring an additional 229,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,468,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 84.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 431.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 204,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 166,362 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

