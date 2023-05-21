EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $927.61 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, EOS has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $927.61 million and approximately $82.31 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003356 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003370 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003133 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001026 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,091,696,435 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,700,078 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.