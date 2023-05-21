ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ePlus Price Performance

ePlus stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 99,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.26. ePlus has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $62.82.

Get ePlus alerts:

Institutional Trading of ePlus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,212.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.