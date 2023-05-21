Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $361.75.
Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.
Equinor ASA Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
