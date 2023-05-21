Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 693,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.3 %

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.62 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Articles

