Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Insulet Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insulet Trading Down 0.6 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $301.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 258.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.97. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $191.77 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 809.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,873,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.