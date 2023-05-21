Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Ero Copper Price Performance
ERO opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.99. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 1,531.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
