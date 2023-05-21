ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $136.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.27. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $21.80.
ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)
