ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $136.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.27. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ESSA Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2,577.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4,102.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

