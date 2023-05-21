Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.29 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Ethereum has a market cap of $216.93 billion and approximately $3.29 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,803.69 or 0.06735253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003828 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,271,085 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

