Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

EXEL opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,639 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

