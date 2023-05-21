Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $96.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Expedia Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.