EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
EZCORP Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.
