EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

