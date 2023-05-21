F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.13.

F5 Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $142.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day moving average is $143.79. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F5 will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,125,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,221 shares of company stock worth $1,559,308 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada raised its holdings in F5 by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 29,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of F5 by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of F5 by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

