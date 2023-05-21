Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $140.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.27. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $821,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

