Financial Comparison: AppLovin (NYSE:APP) versus Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

AppLovin has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AppLovin and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 6 10 0 2.53 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

AppLovin currently has a consensus target price of $24.94, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Given AppLovin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Grindr.

This table compares AppLovin and Grindr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.91 billion 3.15 -$192.75 million ($0.22) -114.18 Grindr $195.01 million 5.30 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Grindr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin -2.82% -0.15% -0.05% Grindr N/A -3.03% -9.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AppLovin beats Grindr on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Grindr

(Get Rating)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.