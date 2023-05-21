Financial Comparison: United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) & Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL)

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of United Parcel Service shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of United Parcel Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Parcel Service and Shengfeng Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 3 6 14 1 2.54 Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

United Parcel Service currently has a consensus target price of $193.58, suggesting a potential upside of 13.25%. Given United Parcel Service’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

This table compares United Parcel Service and Shengfeng Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 10.90% 57.68% 14.91% Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Parcel Service and Shengfeng Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $100.34 billion 1.46 $11.55 billion $12.36 13.83 Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats Shengfeng Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc. is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages. The International Package segment focuses on delivery and shipments in Europe, Asia, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America. The Supply Chain Solutions is involved in forwarding, logistics, Coyote, Marken, and UPS Mail Innovations. The company was founded by James E. Casey and Claude Ryan on August 28, 1907 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Shengfeng Development

(Get Rating)

Shengfeng Development Limited is a contract logistics company principally in China. The Company provides integrated logistics solutions comprised of B2B freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services. Shengfeng Development Limited is based in FUZHOU, China.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.