Financial Contrast: Valor Latitude Acquisition (VLAT) and The Competition

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) is one of 712 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Valor Latitude Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Valor Latitude Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valor Latitude Acquisition pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 149.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A 17.24% 3.57% Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valor Latitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors 114 591 880 15 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valor Latitude Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 310.63%. Given Valor Latitude Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valor Latitude Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A $8.97 million 33.16 Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors $1.82 billion $29.15 million -3.42

Valor Latitude Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Valor Latitude Acquisition. Valor Latitude Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Valor Latitude Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valor Latitude Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valor Latitude Acquisition rivals beat Valor Latitude Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Valor Latitude Acquisition

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

