Financial Insights Inc. Acquires Shares of 807 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 381,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,669,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 601.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 41,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $313.61 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $315.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

