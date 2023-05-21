Financial Insights Inc. Invests $323,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Allstate Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.67. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.