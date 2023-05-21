Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

