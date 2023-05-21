FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives $16.95 Average PT from Analysts

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCBBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

