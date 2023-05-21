First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCNCA. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,306.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,345.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $951.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $835.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 563 shares of company stock valued at $373,838. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,092,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

