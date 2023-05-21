FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $161.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSV. TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 264.9% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 125.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSV opened at $147.66 on Friday. FirstService has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $151.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading

