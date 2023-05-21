Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.43.

FIVE stock opened at $190.21 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.60.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $4,332,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,809,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

