FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

FONAR Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FONR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. FONAR has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

Institutional Trading of FONAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 633,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FONAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in FONAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 302,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FONAR by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in FONAR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

