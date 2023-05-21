Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FL opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23.
Foot Locker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
