Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FL. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

