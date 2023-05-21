Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday. Barclays reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock traded down $11.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. 41,274,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

